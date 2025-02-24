Watch ILTV Live
Nassau Container Port finds no direct impact from Trump’s tariffs

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- The Nassau Container Port’s operator says it has not been able to determine any direct impact from former U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs on China, as most cargo from Asia arrives directly in The Bahamas, though rising ocean freight rates are affecting shipping costs.

China recently condemned the tariffs imposed or threatened by U.S. President Donald Trump at a WTO meeting, while Washington dismissed China’s comments as hypocritical. Trump’s sweeping 10 percent tariffs on all Chinese imports prompted Beijing to retaliate with its tariffs and file a World Trade Organization (WTO) dispute.

Deon Bethell, President, and Chief Financial Officer of Arawak Port Development Limited, stated: “APD Limited has not been able to determine any direct fallout related to former U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs on China, as the majority of global cargo from China and the wider Asian region comes directly to The Bahamas. If Chinese goods are first imported into the U.S. before being shipped to The Bahamas, then there is a possibility that increased tariff rates could impact the final price of those goods or commodities. However, as a port operator, we do not track the cost of imported goods, as we do not receive or have visibility into the underlying invoices for imports passing through our facility.”

He added: “From an operational and pricing standpoint, APD has not increased its Landing, Stevedoring, Security, Terminal Handling, Gate, or Reefer Monitoring fees since inception. However, ocean carriers have increased their ocean freight rates and fuel surcharge rates on several occasions. These carrier-imposed costs are external factors that impact overall shipping expenses but are not controlled by APD.”

Regarding Breakwater repairs, Bethell noted there have been no further developments on its repair and remediation. “We continue to experience operational disruptions during certain times of the year due to adverse weather conditions. During the second quarter of 2025 (2Q25), we had up to five vessels waiting out at sea due to unfavorable weather conditions and the lack of adequate breakwater protection in the channel. This remains a concern as we work to maintain operational efficiency despite these challenges.”

