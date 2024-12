NASSAU, BAHAMAS— On Friday 6th December 2024, police in Acklins responded to a plane crash in Spring Point, leading to the recovery of a large quantity of suspected narcotics.

Preliminary reports indicate that shortly before 2:00 a.m., an aircraft crash landed on the western section of the airport runway. Upon arrival, officers found no occupants onboard or in the vicinity of the crash.

However, a search of the plane revealed a large quantity of suspected narcotics. Investigations are ongoing.