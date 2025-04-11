Nadia Bowe: From Law to Shaping the Future of Bahamian Events

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Nadia Bowe is a dynamic, young talent in the Bahamian hospitality industry, whose passion for marketing and event production has not only shaped her career but also played a key role in the Bahamas’ rise to the forefront of the Caribbean culinary and arts scene. As the Director of Sales and Marketing for Baha Mar Resort, Nadia and her team have helped to elevate the Bahamas Culinary & Arts Festival into one of the largest—if not the largest—culinary and arts festivals in the Caribbean. Her many career accomplishments have been driven by a spirit of collaboration, innovation, and a deep commitment to her Bahamian roots.

Surprisingly, Nadia’s journey didn’t begin in hospitality or marketing. Her goal was to become a lawyer, after completing her Master of Laws degree in China. However, a summer job at a resort would change the entire trajectory of her career. “I worked in the Value Added Department of another property,” she shares. “That was the department that did all the pool games and the fun stuff. I found that I really liked that. I thought to myself—’I really think I like interacting with people.’”

Despite having earned two law degrees, Nadia’s growing passion for hospitality led her to eventually work for that resort full-time, and she was later offered a job at a resort property in Dubai.

Nadia’s time abroad didn’t just give her a global perspective; it ignited a passion for bringing cultures together and creating memorable experiences for others. After returning home, Nadia’s leadership skills and knack for strategic marketing led her to join the Baha Mar Resort, where in the past seven years, she quickly rose through the ranks in various departments until eventually earning the position of Director of Sales and Marketing and spearheading the Bahamas Culinary & Arts Festival. Thanks in large part to Nadia and her team—she is always eager to celebrate and acknowledge their hard work and talents—the event has grown from a two-day event to a six-day celebration of global art, food, and Bahamian culture. Nadia was instrumental in expanding the festival’s footprint, introducing new events and venues, and creating a platform where Bahamian talent could shine alongside international artists and chefs. “I came in with an ambitious plan,” Nadia recalls. “I didn’t think it would be approved, but when the resort greenlighted the idea, it meant I had to make it happen. And I was excited to do so.”

Nadia’s leadership style is rooted in collaboration. She emphasizes the importance of working closely with her team and leveraging the strengths of each member. “I’m not an expert in food or art, but my job is to bring the right people together and allow them to shine,” she explains. This is a sentiment she repeats often, giving credit to her team members—Joshua Herman, Nicole Uriasz, Danielle Farquharson, Nancy Macdonald, and Alisa Watson—who work tirelessly behind the scenes to create one of the region’s most high-profile events. “We are a small team, and our success depends on how we support and empower each other,” Nadia says humbly. “I may be the one in the spotlight, but it’s our collective effort that makes the festival a success.”

Under Nadia’s guidance, the festival has seen major changes. For instance, the incorporation of local Bahamian chefs alongside international culinary stars has enriched the event’s authenticity and depth. “It’s important that we respect and celebrate the talent we have right here in the Bahamas,” Nadia asserts. “When we bring in celebrity chefs, we also make sure our local chefs are at the forefront, showcasing their skills and contributing to the overall experience.” This focus on collaboration extends beyond the kitchen, as Nadia works closely with the resort’s other departments to ensure that every detail of the festival reflects the property’s commitment to excellence.

The festival’s growth is not just about scaling events, but about creating meaningful connections. “The success of the festival lies in the relationships we build—whether it’s between the chefs, the artists, or the entire team working on the ground,” Nadia explains. “It’s about mutual respect, sharing ideas, and making sure that everyone’s voice is heard.”

Despite her many accomplishments, Nadia remains grounded and focused on empowering others. She is not one to seek the limelight for herself, but instead shines a light on those around her. “The festival isn’t just mine; it belongs to the entire team and everyone who makes it happen,” she says with gratitude. Her humility is matched by her determination to inspire the next generation of Bahamian leaders in the hospitality and event production industries.

Looking ahead, Nadia continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible for Bahamian events. “The sky’s the limit,” she declares. “There’s so much talent here, and we have an opportunity to showcase that to the world.” As the festival grows and evolves, Nadia’s influence will undoubtedly continue to shape the future of Bahamian event production, proving that with hard work, creativity, and collaboration, anything is possible.

BY: Nikia Wells