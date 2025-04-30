NAD Seeks Proponents for Hotel at LPIA As Part of Major Landside Development Master Plan

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Officials at Nassau Airport Development Company (NAD) have reissued a Request for Expression of Interest (RFEOI) for the development of a hotel at Lynden Pindling International Airport. The airport management company is once again inviting local and international proponents to design, build, finance, and operate a midscale to upper-midscale hotel catering to a diverse market of travelers and residents. With a strong post-pandemic recovery and the growing demand for additional hotel rooms, NAD estimates the development is well-timed and could add up to 240 rooms to the local inventory.

The proposed hotel is part of a broader Landside Development Master Plan and Strategy (LDMS). NAD is working in close collaboration with Vantage Group to create a new “Gateway District” at LPIA to stimulate economic development, enhance the overall airport experience, and diversify LPIA’s revenue streams beyond traditional aeronautical and non-aeronautical revenue sources.

“With our record-breaking passenger traffic in FY2024 and a strong post-pandemic tourism rebound, we believe that this is the right time to revisit the hotel development as a key component of our broader landside development vision for LPIA,” said Vernice Walkine, President & CEO of NAD. “Nassau’s western district is booming and LPIA sits at the center of this surge in growth. A well-designed airport hotel not only addresses a critical accommodation gap but also strengthens our role as a driver of economic development.”

She continued: “This opportunity is about more than a hotel – it’s part of a larger vision to create a dynamic Gateway District that meets the needs of travelers and the wider community, both now and into the future.”

The project comes at a pivotal time, as hotel room availability lags behind tourism growth. In 2023, average occupancy rates reached 72.1%, with some properties reporting rates as high as 95% during peak periods in 2024.

The Hon. I. Chester Cooper, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation expressed his full support for the project: “Our thriving tourism sector, coupled with a reduction in available hotel rooms post-pandemic, highlights the urgent need for new accommodations. As we plan for the future, we must ensure that the necessary infrastructure is in place to support and sustain our growth.”

The proposed hotel site includes approximately 5 acres of land located immediately southwest of the intersection of the main Airport Exit Road and Windsor Field Road. Currently, the proposed hotel site is identified as the Airport’s Cell Phone Parking Lot. The coordinates for the property are 25°03’11″N, 77°27’49″W. The location has the capacity to accommodate up to 240 rooms across one or two buildings and approximately 280 parking spaces. With infrastructure already in place, the location is ready for immediate development.

The hotel can serve a variety of guests including international visitors, stopover guests, flight crews, business travelers, Family Island residents, local and seasonal residents. Proponents are encouraged to consider amenities such as a restaurant and café, fitness and business centers, meeting rooms or convention space, and a pool. Developers should also seek to incorporate the latest in sustainable construction and renewable energy practices in their plans.

The RFEOI process will follow a two-stage procurement structure. For stage one, interested proponents must submit an Expression of Interest demonstrating their qualifications, financial capacity, development experience, and project approach. In stage two, short-listed proponents will be invited to participate in a Request for Proposals (RFP) process. Local Bahamian participation is strongly encouraged, and proponents will be required to outline how they intend to incorporate local partnerships and community investment into their plans.

The full RFEOI document is now available to qualified and interested proponents via email by contacting NAD’s Commercial Development Department at LPIAEOI@nas.bs. Expressions of Interest must be submitted no later than June 25, 2025.

For more information, please visit www.nassaulpia.com or email LPIAEOI@nas.bs.