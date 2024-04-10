N. Andros MP: ‘NEMA Is Assisting With Forest Fire, We Need More Resources’

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The Member of Parliament for North Andros and the Berry Islands Leonardo Lightbourne confirmed to Eyewitness News Wednesday afternoon that the the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has now been engaged by the Island Administrator for North Andros to collectively address the raging bush fires which continue to impact residents and businesses on the island; he also admitted that more trained manpower and assets on island would assist with better management of the legacy issue of bush fires in North Andros.

“The Family Island Administrator is in direct communication with the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) who will be assisting with most of the needed tools and shortfalls on the ground,” he asserted.

“We understand that these fires have been a legacy issue that has plagued the North Andros communities for decades. In this regard, the stakeholders are committed to ensuring that lives are not lost, and homes and business remain safe.”

Lightbourne continued, “However, we are cognizant that there is a lot of work to be done. Additionally, more trained manpower and fire trucks would be an asset to assist and maintain this fire and any future occurrences.”

A new fire truck has been delivered to North Andros to assist with quelling the big blaze, according to sources on the ground.

The forest fire in North Andros is reportedly an adversely affecting the settlements of Nichols Town, Lowe Sound, Conch Sound, and the main Queens Highway.

Lightbourne advised on Wednesday that “the Island Administrator, Council, Royal Bahamas Police Force, Fire Department and volunteers are working assiduously to ensure that the fire is contained.”

He encouraged residents to be vigilant and contact the local police department or their various council representatives if they have any concern regarding the fire and its boundaries near their home and/or businesses.