MYSTERIOUS CRASH: Two occupants of downed aircraft rescued on Abaco

Investigators expect to speak with pilot sometime today

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Two occupants of a multi-engine Piper Aztec aircraft that crashed a few miles northwest of Treasure Cay Airport, Abaco, were rescued yesterday afternoon, according to authorities.

The aircraft crashed in an area with no road access.

Eyewitness News understands the occupants were transported to a local clinic for medical attention, but the extent of their injuries was unclear.

An aerial photo of the crash site taken by Captain Sean Nixon, who reportedly assisted in locating the crash, showed the Piper Aztec had been reduced to debris.

Just after 3pm, the Air Accident and Investigation Authority (AAIA) advised that it received reports of a crash involving US-registered aircraft N62670.

Details on the cause were unknown.

AAIA Chief Investigator Delvin Major said investigators expect to speak with the pilots sometime today to determine what took place.

He said it appeared as though the aircraft was attempting to land on Abaco.

The 1976 Piper aircraft, a six-seater fixed-wing multi-engine, was registered to Michael J Scheff of Jupiter, Florida, as of November 2, 2007.

The plane has a valid registration and certificate issue date of July 11, 2016, with an expiration date of July 31, 2022.