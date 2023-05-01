MySolomon’s Smart Rewards program celebrates its one-year anniversary 

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Solomon’s is inviting customers to celebrate with them throughout the month of May as they mark the one-year anniversary of MySolomon’s Smart Rewards.

The grocery loyalty program, which the company says has been popular since it was launched on May 26, 2022, has over 53,000 active members who save and earn rewards on their grocery bills every time they shop.

“In the past 11 months, loyalty members have redeemed over $300,000 in rewards, and with 60 percent of shoppers currently enrolled, the program is only getting bigger,” remarked the company, in a statement.

To mark the occasion, Solomon’s has announced some new and exciting features and incentives, adding even more to the current benefits. Points will now expire 24 months after being earned instead of 12 months, giving members even more time to accumulate and enjoy their points.

Additionally, Smart Rewards+ has been introduced to the program to enable customers to earn bonus points and benefits.

“MySolomon’s Smart Rewards has truly revolutionized grocery shopping by introducing a unique and automated rewards program that allows members to save and earn every time they shop at Solomon’s and Solomon’s Fresh Market,” says Renea Bastian, Vice President of Marketing and Business Development at AML Foods Limited.

“The entire process is easy and convenient. Signing up takes less than 2 minutes, and your points are automatically tracked and reflected on your receipt. Earning and redeeming are equally simple, just swipe your smart rewards card or provide your phone number at checkout”.