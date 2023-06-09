MyGateway platform reaches 100k registered users

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The government’s MyGateway Platform has attracted 100,000 registered users to date, with $3.6 million in revenue having been generated through the online portal.

The online platform which provides a centralized location for requesting and paying for government services was launched in February 2021.

According to the Digital Transformation Unit, which is responsible for implementing a five-year, multimillion-dollar digital transformation initiative, the platform has facilitated services for Bahamians as young as 18 and as old as 100.

Some 127,000 applications have been processed via the platform and 87,000 documents collected from the Centralized Collections Centre, leading to a sum of $3.6 million in revenue generated, and $25 million in exemptions.

According to the DTU, the Road Traffic Department has facilitated the highest revenue generated on the portal, totalling $2 million.

The Royal Bahamas Police Force, which has processed the most applications on the portal, has totalled $67,700 to date.