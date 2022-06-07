“MY BABY:” Plane crash victim called out for her child as plane fell

NASSAU, BAHAMA S — The young mother who died in a plane crash on Sunday cried “my baby,” calling out for her six-month-old child as the plane fell, her distraught aunt told Eyewitness News today.

The aunt, who identified herself only as Retha, said Alethia Newbold’s family believes their loved one would have survived if first responders paid more attention to her and offered her more care.

Retha and other relatives were waiting for hours at Odyssey Airport Tuesday afternoon as officials transported the woman’s body from Long Island to New Providence.

The family wept as Alethia was placed in a hearse.

“When she was going down her last words was my baby because she was on the phone with her boyfriend [at] the same time and she said my baby,” the aunt said.

“[She was a] smart, beautiful, respectful, humble girl, humble, very humble you hear me; never gave her mummy or her daddy a problem,” she said while visibly overwhelmed with grief and anger.

“Everything you ask her to do she do

“She had a good head on her body.

“She was into things in life, you hear me?

“I don’t know what friend daughter was into, but she was into things, I could only tell you about her.

“She was into things in life, she was about something, she wanted to do something, she wanted to be here to see her baby walk.

“You don’t think she wanted see her baby walk?

“Now you know what it is; her eyes closed you don’t know who taking care of your child. You don’t know how your child eating.

“You don’t know what your child drinking. You ain’ here to see what people do to your child. That’s what mothers does go through.”

Investigators are seeking to determine what downed the Piper PA-31 aircraft.

The plane had seven people on board.

Six others, including the pilot, sustained injuries.