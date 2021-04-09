“MY ADVICE IS NOT TO TAKE IT”: Doctor claims AstraZeneca vaccine almost killed him and his wife

GB doctor says his wife got blood clots and he and his son got sick after inoculation

Ministry of Health data shows side effects a rare occurrence

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A local doctor on Grand Bahama yesterday claimed he had to perform an emergency procedure to save his wife’s life when she started experiencing blood clots after taking the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine.

In a voice note to one of his patients, which quickly made its way around social media, Dr Kevin Bethel of Family Wellness Centre on east Sunrise Highway indicated that he would not recommend any of his patients to get the jab after he and his family experienced adverse reactions.

“My wife got blood clots from the vaccine,” Bethel said in the audio clip.

“I had to do an emergency procedure treatment to stop the blood clots to save her life.

“My son was also sick… I’m still sick from the COVID vaccine.

“I had to go to the clinic to see two other people that are having adverse reactions to the vaccine, more than a week after having the vaccine.”

Bethel said it does not appear that the older population is experiencing the same severe reaction.

“The younger you are, the more severe the reaction seems to be,” he said.

“I was doing the VItamin D and Zinc and I was perfectly fine, then I went and took that stupid vaccine and it almost killed me. So, please, my advice is not to take it.”

Chief Medical Officer Dr Pearl McMillan on Wednesday advised that, as of April 4, 69 vaccinated individuals, or fewer than one percent, reported one or more side effects, including fatigue, nausea, headache, fever, chills and muscle pain.

“All of the events analyzed were classified as non-serious and mild,” McMillan said.

“…In this period, there has been no report of any case of anaphylaxis (a severe allergic reaction). There have been no reports involving post-vaccination hospitalization or deaths.”

Symptoms of a flu-like illness can be expected and are generally resolved within a few days, according to the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) and World Health Organization (WHO).

The European Medicines Agency(EMA) recently advised that there is a link between rare blood clots and the AstraZeneca jabs.

Additionally, the UK’s Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) recommended that 18 to 29-year-olds should have the option of a different vaccine due to a low risk of blood clots believed to be connected to the vaccine.

Director of the National HIV/AIDS and Infectious Disease Programme Dr Nikkiah Forbes said the Ministry of Health’s overall position on the matter is that the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the risks.

Currently, vaccinations are open to healthcare workers; individuals 60 years of age and older; staff of uniformed branches; teachers and staff of schools; homebound, physically challenged residents; and students and athletes studying or competing abroad.

Hospitality workers include hotel and resort employees, public transportation workers, Lynden Pindling International Airport workers, Nassau Airport Development Company workers, Nassau Cruise Port workers, straw market vendors, port and beach vendors and tour operators.