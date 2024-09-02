Watch ILTV Live
Mushroom duo charged

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A foreign national was charged in the Magistrate’s Court today after alleged psilocybin mushrooms were reportedly found at an Airbnb property she operated with her husband.

Elike Hollink appeared before Magistrate Shaka Serville on Monday afternoon, facing four drug-related charges. Hollink was charged with possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply, cultivation of dangerous drugs, possession of dangerous drugs, and soliciting persons for the sale of dangerous drugs.

Hollink pleaded not guilty to all four charges. Despite prosecution objections, bail was granted in the amount of $7,000. Under her bail conditions, Hollink must surrender all of her travel documents, be outfitted with an electronic monitoring device, and appear at each and every adjournment of her case.

Hollink’s co-defendant, Jan Biere, was not present in court as he is on remand and will be charged on a different day.

The defendant is expected to return to court on November 25, 2024.

