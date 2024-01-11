Woman shot dead, toddler in critical condition; shooter nabbed

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- A woman is dead and a toddler is in hospital, listed in critical condition, following a shooting incident through Lily of the Valley Corner Thursday morning.

Authorities say Saturation Patrols and Shot Spotter Technology assisted them in nabbing a male suspect believed to be responsible for the shooting incident which pushed the country’s murder count to 10 for 2024.

According to police, the man reportedly opened fire on a vehicle with three women and a toddler inside.

Preliminary reports indicate that the three women and male toddler were traveling in a grey Honda Fit which was driving through Lily Of The Valley when a lone gunman emerged from bushes and opened fire on the vehicle.

Authorities say the occupants of the Honda Fit then drove to the Quakoo Street Police Street where both of the injured individuals were attended to by medical personnel and transported to hospital.

The woman succumbed to her injuries while receiving medical care in hospital, police said.

Authorities have confirmed that the other two occupants of the vehicle were not injured.