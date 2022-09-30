Murder count reaches 100

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The country’s murder count reached 100 last night after a man was shot and killed on Theodore Lane off of John F Kennedy Drive.

According to police, officers responded to what was initally reported as a traffic accident but discovered the lifeless body of a man with gunshot wounds about the body. The victim was described by police as a dark man believed to be in his mid-twenties.

This latest shooting incident is the third murder recorded this week. On Tuesday, an expat was found dead with multiple stab wounds inside his condo in western New Providence.

He was identifed as Cable Bahamas manager, Marcus Hinsbey. On Wednesday night, another man was shot and killed on the island of Abaco.

Press liaison officer Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings said more men have been mobilized for saturation patrols in the various communities.

“We are on the ground doing the work but we also need the community’s help in combatting the criminal element,” she said.

“For many of us we know who these criminals are and we must all do our part.”

During his one-year review in office in Parliament on Wednesday, Prime Minister Philip Davis acknowledged the crime problem in the country and said his administration is exploring legislative options to save young men and boys involved in criminal activity.