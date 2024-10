Police responded to reports of gunfire on Martin Close, off Cowpen Road. Upon arrival, officers found two adult males with apparent gunshot wounds. One was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle, while the other was pronounced dead at the scene.

Preliminary reports suggest that the victims were standing outside a residence when two masked men exited a silver Japanese vehicle and opened fire before fleeing north toward Cowpen Road. The second victim, a 21-year-old male, is currently in stable condition.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact 911, 919, the Criminal Investigation Department at 502-9991/2, or submit tips anonymously through CRIME STOPPERS at 328-TIPS (8477).