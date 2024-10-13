MURDER 95: Man stabbed to death in Grand Bahama

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police are questioning four adult males in connection with a stabbing incident that occurred on

Sunday, October 13, 2024 which resulted in the death of an unidentified male.

According to preliminary reports, police responded around 2:00 a.m. to complaints of a disturbance at a business establishment on Polaris Drive-Caravel Beach.

Upon arrival, officers observed a group of males engaged in a physical altercation, which they deescalated, leading to the individuals dispersing, investigators said

Following this, police were informed that two adult males had arrived at the hospital with multiple stab wounds and were presently undergoing medical treatment, authorities said.

Shortly thereafter, a third male was transported to the hospital, having also sustained multiple stab wounds to his lower body and back.

He was attended to by medical personnel; however, no vital life signs were detected, and he was pronounced deceased.

Acting on information, police arrested four adult males who are assisting with the ongoing investigation.