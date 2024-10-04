MURDER 92: Police investigate man shot and killed outside of Super Wash on Baillou Hill Road

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A man believed to be in his 20s was fatally shot at the Super Wash on Blue Hill Road South late last night, marking the country’s 92nd homicide of the year.

According to Officer Newbold of the Carmichael Police Station, two gunmen emerged from a light-colored Japanese vehicle and fired multiple shots at the victim, who died at the scene.

While the area is typically busy, no other individuals were harmed.

Authorities are still determining whether CCTV footage from the location will aid in the investigation.