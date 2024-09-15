Watch ILTV Live
MURDER 88, adult male gunned down on Sequoia Street in Pinewood Gardens

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Officer in Charge of the East Street South Police Station Chief Superintendent Christopher Minus confirmed to media Sunday night that a man believed to be between 25 and 30 years old was shot dead on Sequoia Street in Pinewood Gardens.

Investigators confirmed that the victim is known to police, but is not currently out on bail for any offense.

While police said that they have no specific leads into this investigation, authorities confirmed that witnesses at the scene of the crime revealed that the culprit(s) escaped in a black Kia vehicle which sped off in an easterly direction on Seauoia Street after the crime unfolded.

This fatal shooting incident pushed the country’s murder count to 88 for the year.

This is a developing story.

