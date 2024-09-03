Watch ILTV Live
MURDER 85: Police investigate shooting that wounded two, killed one

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Officers are investigating the circumstances surrounding the country’s latest homicide, the 85th of the year.

Around 9:20, officers reported that they received calls from worried residents about a shooting on Windsor Place Road, near Soldier Road. Upon arrival at the scene, officers say they discovered three wounded men, one of whom had already succumbed to his injuries.

Preliminary information suggests two individuals wearing dark clothing emerged from behind a wall and discharged shots in the direction of men standing outside a local bar. Three people were shot in total; one in their early 30s and another in his early 40s were hospitalized for their injuries. The victim who was shot and killed was in his early 50s.

Police officers confirmed that nearby CCTV cameras were operable at the time of the shooting and that captured footage is already under review.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Zhivago Dames urged members of the public dealing with grievances to find ways to resolve them without violence. He also pledged that those responsible for violent acts will be brought to justice.

