MURDER 84: Man shot and robbed of cash

NASSAU BAHAMAS — Police officials are investigating a brazen deadly shooting incident on Wednesday afternoon that left a Haitian man, said to be in his 40’s, dead.

The victim has unofficially been identified as Lubens.

The incident happened through a dirt road off Carmichael Road, at an area where authorities say scrap metal workers are employed.

Police said the victim was standing in the area when he was approached by the occupant of a hatchback vehicle who reportedly demanded cash from the victim, moments before opening fire on the victim.

Police said a manhunt is underway for the perpetrator behind the brazen deadly crime.