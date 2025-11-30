Murder 74: Man shot, dies en route to hospital

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Saturday, 29th November 2025, which resulted in the death of an adult male. Shortly after 4:00 p.m., officers responded to Sutton Street, off Kemp Road, where they discovered an 18-year-old male suffering from apparent gunshot injuries. Emergency Medical Services visited the scene and, as they were transporting him to the hospital, he succumbed to his injuries. Preliminary reports indicate that the victim was in the area of a cemetery when the occupants of a gray-coloured vehicle opened fire in his direction before fleeing the scene. Acting on further information, officers arrested four individuals: two males, aged 31 and 22, and two females, aged 29 and 22, in connection with this matter. The investigation continues.

Police are also investigating an armed robbery that occurred on Saturday, 29th November 2025. Preliminary reports indicate that shortly after 1:00 a.m., the victim, accompanied by other friends, was on Baillou Hill Road, near Dillet Street, when two males, wearing masks and armed with firearms, approached and demanded his vehicle. He complied, and the two suspects left the scene in the black 2014 Nissan Note L/P #DD6340, traveling north on Baillou Hill Road.