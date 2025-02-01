Watch ILTV Live
MURDER 7: Prison inmate, Brody Fritz, stabbed to death

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Brody Fritz, a 60 year old inmate at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDOCS), was stabbed to death by a fellow inmate during the early morning hours of Saturday February 1, 2025; the killing pushed the country’s murder count to 7 for the year.

BDCOS officials have revealed that the accused perpetrator is currently awaiting trial at BDOCS for Murder and has since been placed in an isolation cell.

According to preliminary reports, “On Saturday February 1, 2025, at an estimated time of 8:32 a.m., a stabbing incident occurred in the Eastern Group of the Maximum Security Facility at The Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.”

The incident took place while the residents were conducting the normal practice of disposing of their night waste under the supervision of staff members, according to authorities.

During the altercation, three of the residents involved sustained stab wounds. The Medical Doctor on duty was promptly notified of the incident and he arrived on the scene to examine the injured residents, investigators noted.

One of the three victims was found without vital signs and was pronounced dead at the scene. Of the two remaining victims, one sustained serious injuries and was transported to the Princess Margaret Hospital for further care; while the final resident’s condition was determined to be non-life threatening, BDOCS officials confirmed.

Fritz was admitted into The Bahamas Department of Corrections on July 29, 2024, for various offenses including seven counts of House Breaking, three counts of Stealing, two counts of Damage, Deceit of a Public Officer, Unlawful Possession, and Vagrancy.

He was sentenced to three years imprisonment.

BDOCS officials have confirmed that the matter has been referred to Her Majesty’s Coroner and The Royal Bahamas Police Force for further investigation and necessary action.

The Bahamas Department of Correctional Services extends its condolences to the family of the deceased resident Brody Fritz.

