Murder 66: Man killed in ambush moments after arriving home

0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police in the capital are investigating a fatal shooting incident that occurred on Monday, 6th October
2025, in the vicinity of Concha Road off Sea Breeze Lane, resulting in the death of a 28-year-old male.

According to preliminary reports, shortly after 8:00 p.m., an anonymous caller contacted the Police Control Room, reporting gunfire in the Sea Breeze Lane area. Responding officers arrived at the
scene to find the victim, who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds, unresponsive. It is further reported that the victim had just arrived at his residence when a dark-colored Japanese vehicle pulled up, and several masked individuals exited the vehicle. The assailants brandished firearms and discharged shots in the victim’s direction, striking him multiple times before fleeing the scene in an unknown direction.

Emergency Medical Services attended the scene and examined the victim, but found no vital signs of life.

Investigations are ongoing as police seek to identify and apprehend the suspects responsible for this latest homicide.

EyeWitness News

