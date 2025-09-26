Watch ILTV Live
MURDER 64: Police investigate fatal shooting

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police are investigating the fatal shooting of an adult male that occurred on Thursday, 25th September 2025, shortly after 7:00 p.m.

Preliminary reports indicate that two individuals were on Mosquito Drive, Fox Hill, when the occupants of a white Japanese-model vehicle allegedly opened fire in their direction, injuring one of them. The vehicle left the scene, and the injured male was transported to the hospital via private vehicle, where he was later pronounced dead.

The investigation into this matter continues.

