Murder 59: Woman succumbs to gunshot injuries in hospital

LocalJune 23, 2024 at 8:07 am Theo Sealy
Murder 59: Woman succumbs to gunshot injuries in hospital

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police are investigating a shooting incident that has left a 36 year old female of Yellow Elder Gardens, dead.

According to reports around 6:30 a.m. on Sunday 23rd June, 2024 police were notified of the incident which occurred at a home on Melvern Road.

Initial reports indicate, the victim was in a verbal altercation with a male known to her when the
shooting occurred.

The victim was taken to the hospital via private vehicle, where she succumbed to her injuries, police said.

Police are questioning a 37 year old male of Yellow Elder Gardens, in connection with this incident.

Police investigations continue.

About Theo Sealy

Theo Sealy is an award-winning journalist who serves as senior broadcast reporter and weekend TV news anchor at Eyewitness News. He has achieved several career milestones, including his work as a field contributor with CNN, his coverage of four consecutive general elections, his production of several docuseries and his Bahamas Press Club Awards win for “Best Television News Story” in 2018.

Leave a Reply

*