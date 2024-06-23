Murder 59: Woman succumbs to gunshot injuries in hospital

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police are investigating a shooting incident that has left a 36 year old female of Yellow Elder Gardens, dead.

According to reports around 6:30 a.m. on Sunday 23rd June, 2024 police were notified of the incident which occurred at a home on Melvern Road.

Initial reports indicate, the victim was in a verbal altercation with a male known to her when the

shooting occurred.

The victim was taken to the hospital via private vehicle, where she succumbed to her injuries, police said.

Police are questioning a 37 year old male of Yellow Elder Gardens, in connection with this incident.

Police investigations continue.