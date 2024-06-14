Murder 55, Man reportedly shoots woman dead following heated row

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – An adult male, along with four adult females, are in police custody after a fatal shooting incident claimed the life of an adult female around 9:00 p.m. on Thursday 13th June, 2024.

According to preliminary reports, a group of females arrived at a residence on Vinspen Road, off Cowpen Road, and confronted an adult male and female in the home. It is reported that the male produced a firearm and fatally shot one of the females.

Subsequently, police arrested the male resident along with four females, according to authorities.

Police say investigations continue into this matter.

