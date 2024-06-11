MURDER 54: 37-year-old man gunned down leaving business establishment

NASSAU, BAHAMAS —  Police Press Liaison Chrislyn Skippings confirmed that a 37-year-old man became the country’s 54th murder victim last night.

Police say that the deceased was exiting a business establishment near Market Street and Bahama Avenue with another family member when they were approached by a heavily tinted Nissan vehicle. A man with a high-powered weapon then emerged from the vehicle and shot the victim, injuring a second male in the process.

Police are continuing to appeal to residents of the community to step forward and assist them in their investigations.

