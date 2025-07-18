Murder 49: Fatal Shooting on West Street Under Investigation

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – A 32-year-old father has died following a brazen midnight shooting on Friday morning.

Police say the victim was reportedly retrieving water from a pump near the intersection of West Street and Patton Street when gunmen in a dark-colored vehicle opened fire, fatally wounding him.

Officers arrived on the scene shortly after midnight and discovered the lifeless body of the man with apparent gunshot wounds. Emergency Medical Services confirmed there were no vital signs.

The suspects fled the scene heading north on West Street.

Police have launched an active investigation and are appealing to anyone with information to come forward.