MURDER 43, Man gunned down in Ridgeland Park community

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police are currently investigating a fatal shooting incident that claimed the life of a 36-year-old male on Tuesday April 16, 2024, in the Ridgeland Park community.

Initial reports indicate that around 10:15 p.m., the victim was walking on Antol Avenue when the occupants of a dark-colored Japanese vehicle pulled alongside him; one male reportedly exited, armed with a firearm, and opened fire on him, shooting him multiple times before fleeing.

The victim, after being shot in the upper torso, managed to flee to the area of a business establishment, where he later collapsed, police said.

Emergency medical personnel transported the victim to the hospital; however he succumbed to his injuries shortly thereafter, authorities confirmed.

This fatal shooting incident pushed the country’s murder count to 43 for 2024.

Police are appealing to anyone, who may have additional information that can assist with the advancement of this matter, to contact 911, 919, the Criminal Investigations Department at 502-9991/2/3, or Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477).