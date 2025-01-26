MURDER 4: Man gunned down off Kemp Road in broad daylight

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Sunday, January 26, 2025.

Shortly before 10:20 a.m., ShotSpotter Technology detected gunfire in the Kemp Road area. Responding officers arrived at Cooper Terrace, where they found an unresponsive male with gunshot wounds.

Preliminary reports indicate that the victim was outside when a silver vehicle approached. The occupants exited the vehicle and opened fire before fleeing west.

Emergency Medical Services responded but found no signs ofl ife.