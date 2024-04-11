MURDER 38: Male killed on Cowpen Road

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The country’s murder count has increased by one after a male was killed just before 11 pm.

Police were alerted via shot spotter technology of an incident that occurred on Cowpen Road. When officers arrived on the scene, they detected the lifeless body of the victim, with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. He has not yet been identified.

Police are appealing to residents of the surrounding area to assist them in advancing their investigations.

Although he acknowledged that even one incident like this is “too much,” Chief Superintendent Michael Johnson believes that saturation patrols and other police initiatives are helping to keep crime at a “manageable level.”