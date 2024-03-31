MURDER 37: 30-year-old Man Shot Dead In Andros

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police are investigating a fatal shooting incident that occurred on Saturday 30th March, 2024 in

Lowe Sound, North Andros that claimed the life of a 30-year-old male.

Police were notified around 9:40 p.m. of gunshots being heard at a business establishment situated on Fire Road in Lowe Sound. Upon arriving at the location, responding officers found an unresponsive adult male lying on the outside of the establishment, with apparent gunshot injuries.

Emergency medical technicians responded to the scene, examined the victim, and determined that he showed no signs of life.

Initial reports indicate that the deceased was on the exterior of the establishment when he got into a verbal altercation with several unidentified individuals and was subsequently shot.

Police are appealing to anyone with additional information regarding this matter to contact the Criminal Investigations Department at 502-9991/2/3, 919, 911, CRIME STOPPERS at 300-TIPS (8477), or the Nicholl’s Town Police Station at 242-329-3000.

