Murder 29: Man in his 40s shot and killed on church property on second street

NASSAU, BAHAMAS —- MURDER 29: Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Saturday, 3rd May 2025, in the Coconut Grove area, which resulted in the death of an adult male.

Sometime around 7:00 p.m.,officers responded to reports of gunshots on Second Street off Palm Tree Avenue. Upon arrival, they discovered an unresponsive male with apparent gunshot injuries lying on private property. Emergency Medical Services attended the scene and found no vital signs of life.

According to the preliminary report, the victim was chased by a lone gunman before the shooting, however, police are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

