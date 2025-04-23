MURDER 26: Man shot dead in early morning attack off Yamacraw Hill Road

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred at a residence on Wednesday April 23, 2025 that claimed the life of a 22-year-old male.

The initial report indicates that, shortly before 6:00 a.m., police were alerted to a shooting incident on Yamacraw Hill Road. Officers visited the scene, and information received was that the victim was sitting in a car in front of a residence when a white Japanese-model vehicle pulled up and one of the males exited.

This male then produced a firearm and after a small dialogue, discharged shots in the direction of the victim, police said.

As a result, the victim was transported to the hospital by EMS for medical attention. However, he succumbed to his injuries at the hospital, investigators confirmed.

This fatal shooting pushed the country’s murder count to 26 for the year.

Police are appealing to members of the public to come forward with any information related to this matter. If you have details that could aid this investigation, contact 911, 919, or the Criminal Investigation Department at 502-9991 and CRIME STOPPERS at 328-TIPS (8477).