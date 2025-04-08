Murder 23: Police investigate fatal shooting

NASSAU, BAHAMAS —- Police are investigating a shooting incident that resulted in the death of an adult male on Monday, 7th April 2025, that occurred on Ludford Drive, off Churchill Drive, on the island of Grand Bahama.

The preliminary report revealed that shortly before 6:00 p.m., police were alerted of the incident. Officers responded to the scene, where they discovered an unresponsive male outside of a residence with apparent gunshot wounds. It is further reported that two men were involved in a verbal argument that became physical, where one of them produced a firearm.

Consequently, during the physical confrontation, one of the men was shot. The other male fled the scene in a silver Honda vehicle in an unknown direction.

Emergency Medical Services visited the scene, examined the victim, and found no vital signs of life. The investigation continues.