Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

Murder 23: Police investigate fatal shooting

0
SHARES
48
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp

NASSAU, BAHAMAS —- Police are investigating a shooting incident that resulted in the death of an adult male on Monday, 7th April 2025, that occurred on Ludford Drive, off Churchill Drive, on the island of Grand Bahama.

The preliminary report revealed that shortly before 6:00 p.m., police were alerted of the incident. Officers responded to the scene, where they discovered an unresponsive male outside of a residence with apparent gunshot wounds. It is further reported that two men were involved in a verbal argument that became physical, where one of them produced a firearm.

Consequently, during the physical confrontation, one of the men was shot. The other male fled the scene in a silver Honda vehicle in an unknown direction.

Emergency Medical Services visited the scene, examined the victim, and found no vital signs of life. The investigation continues.

  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture