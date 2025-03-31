Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

Murder 21: Male shot on Fleming Street dies in hospital

0
SHARES
5
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police wish to inform the public that the male victim who was recently shot on Sunday March 30, 2025, shortly after 11:00 a.m. on Fleming Street, off Market Street, died in hospital.

This incident has pushed the country’s murder count to 21 for the year.

Police are appealing to members of the public to come forward with any information related to this matter or any other matters to please contact 911, 919, or the Criminal Investigation Department at 502-9991 and CRIME STOPPERS at 328-TIPS (8477).

  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture