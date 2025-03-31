Murder 21: Male shot on Fleming Street dies in hospital

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police wish to inform the public that the male victim who was recently shot on Sunday March 30, 2025, shortly after 11:00 a.m. on Fleming Street, off Market Street, died in hospital.

This incident has pushed the country’s murder count to 21 for the year.

Police are appealing to members of the public to come forward with any information related to this matter or any other matters to please contact 911, 919, or the Criminal Investigation Department at 502-9991 and CRIME STOPPERS at 328-TIPS (8477).