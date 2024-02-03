Murder 21 in Yamacraw: Police provides update

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A man on bail for illegal firearm possession became the country’s latest murder victim after he was shot and killed in a hail of gunfire Saturday afternoon.

The brazen daylight shooting took place shortly after 11 a.m. in the area of Saint Andrews Beach Estates in the Yamacraw area.

The victim, according to police, received gunshot injuries while he occupied a black Honda Pilate vehicle.

They suspect that four men in another Japanese vehicle opened fire on the victim using high-powered weapons. On the scene, dozens of shell casings were observed being counted by investigators.

EMS responders were on the scene and examined the victim, where he showed no vital signs of life.

Police say they are in search of a dark-colored Japanese vehicle occupied by the four alleged gunmen.

Investigations are ongoing into the matter.