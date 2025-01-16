Watch ILTV Live
MURDER 2 UPDATE: Woman shot dead, man hospitalized

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – An investigation is underway into a shooting incident that occurred on Wednesday January 15, 2025, that has left a female dead and a male injured.

Shortly before 6:30 p.m., ShotSpotter Technology detected gunfire off Alexandria Avenue in Nassau Village, police said.

In response, officers arrived on the scene and discovered that two (2) victims, a 31- year-old male and a 33-year-old woman, had been shot multiple times and were being transported to the hospital via private vehicle.

Preliminary reports revealed that the victims were travelling west on Catherine Street in a grey Japanese-model car when a black Korean-model jeep travelling east stopped behind them.

Two armed males exited the jeep and opened fire towards the car, investigators revealed.

The driver attempted to escape by turning west onto Alexandria Boulevard but crashed and overturned. A third gunman then fired additional shots before all three suspects fled in the jeep, which was later found abandoned and recovered on a dirt road off Charles Saunders Highway, according to police reports.

The female victim succumbed to her injuries, while the male is listed in stable condition.

This incident pushed the country’s murder count to 2 for the year.

