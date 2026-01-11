Watch ILTV Live
MURDER 2: Man shot dead in Adelaide community

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police are investigating the fatal shooting of an adult male that occurred on Sunday, January 11th, 2026, in the community of Adelaide.

Preliminary reports indicate that shortly after 1:00 a.m., police were alerted to a shooting incident along Adelaide Road and responded promptly. Upon arrival, officers found a 35-year-old male inside a residence, unresponsive and suffering from apparent gunshot wounds to the chest.

Initial information suggests that the victim was called outside by a male known to him. While the two were conversing, another male, also known to the victim, appeared, produced a firearm, and shot the victim in the chest. Both suspects fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction.

The victim managed to run back inside the residence, where he later became unresponsive. Emergency Medical Services were summoned and, upon examination, confirmed that the victim showed no signs of life.

Investigations into this matter are ongoing.

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

