Murder 19: Man shot McCollough Corner dies in hospital

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police wish to informed the public that the recent shooting incident that occurred on Saturday March 29, 2025, shortly after 2:00 a.m. in the area of McCollough Corner off East Street, the victim succumbed to his injuries in hospital this morning.

This killing has pushed the country’s murder count to 19 for the year.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact 911, 919, or the Criminal Investigation Department at 502-9991. Furthermore, anonymous tips are also welcome through CRIME STOPPERS at 328-TIPS (8477).

RBP