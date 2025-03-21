Watch ILTV Live
Murder 18: Adult male shot dead in Englerston

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Friday March 21, 2025, in the Englerston community which resulted in the death of an adult male.

Initial reports indicate that, shortly after midnight, an unknown male armed with a firearm entered a business establishment on Charles Vincent Street and discharged multiple shots before fleeing the scene in a dark-coloured Japanese-model vehicle north on Charles Vincent Street.

As a result, a man sustained gunshot injuries while inside the business and was transported to the hospital in a private vehicle, where he was later pronounced dead by a doctor, according to police.

This incident has pushed the country’s murder count to 18 for the year.

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news.

