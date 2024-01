NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A woman has been shot dead on South Street and Hospital Lane, according to police.

This fatal shooting, which occurred sometime after 7:00 pm Sunday, follows a double shooting incident that unfolded in Pinewood Gardens around 2:00 pm where one man was shot dead, and another male is listed in critical condition in hospital.

The shooting death of the female on South Street and Hospital Lane on Sunday evening pushes the country’s murder count to 17 for 2024.