Murder 14: Man killed in Boyd Road shooting

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Screams from the family of the latest murder victim echoed through the neighborhood as his body was taken away from his home in Munson Village off Boyd Road.

According to Chief Superintendent Sharia King, the Police Press Liaison, two men driving a Japanese vehicle approached the victim outside his residence and opened fire, shooting him multiple times.

A local resident spoke to Eyewitness News at the scene, stating that incidents like this are uncommon in the area. The resident, who wished to remain anonymous, shared that she and her family were attending a gathering when they heard gunshots shortly before 7:00 PM.