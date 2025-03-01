Murder 13; adult male shot dead in Elizabeth Estates

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – A man in his late 20’s has become the latest murder victim in country, the tragic incident occurred on Antigua Street in the Elizabeth Estates community shortly after 7 p.m. on Saturday March 1, 2025.

Chief Superintendent of Police, Sheria King, said the victim, who was known to frequent the area, had just arrived at a residence when a dark-colored Japanese vehicle opened fire, striking the victim in the lower extremities.

King stated that the investigation is still in its early stages and it is not yet clear whether the victim had any prior interactions with law enforcement officials. She also confirmed that there is no CCTV equipment in the area to assist with the investigation into this latest crime.

The police are urging anyone with information to contact them at 911, 919 or CRIME STOPPERS at 328-TIPS.