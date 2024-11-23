MURDER 111: One in custody and two additional individuals assisting with investigations into the death of a female

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police have taken a suspect into custody for the death of a female. According to Superintendent Audley Peters, shortly after 3 am Saturday morning police were alerted to a disturbance at a commercial complex on East Street and Ross Corner.

Upon their arrival, police met an altercation but were able to diffuse the altercation.

Following the altercation police were led to a southwestern bedroom where they discovered a female lying on the ground.

Ems pronounced her dead on the scene. It remains unclear what transpired however police have taken a suspect into custody along with two additional individuals who are assisting with the investigation.