Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

MURDER 111: One in custody and two additional individuals assisting with investigations into the death of a female

0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police have taken a suspect into custody for the death of a female. According to Superintendent Audley Peters, shortly after 3 am Saturday morning police were alerted to a disturbance at a commercial complex on East Street and Ross Corner.

Upon their arrival, police met an altercation but were able to diffuse the altercation.

Following the altercation police were led to a southwestern bedroom where they discovered a female lying on the ground.

Ems pronounced her dead on the scene. It remains unclear what transpired however police have taken a suspect into custody along with two additional individuals who are assisting with the investigation.

Polls

Have recent airplane accidents made you less willing to fly to the Family Islands?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Polls

Have recent airplane accidents made you less willing to fly to the Family Islands?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture