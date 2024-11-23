Watch ILTV Live
Murder 111: Family recounts tragedy leading to elderly woman’s death

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The family of 72-year-old Vernencha Butler is reeling in grief after she was reportedly raped and killed by an intruder early Saturday morning.

Her nephew, speaking to Eyewitness News recounted the horrifying incident, stating that his uncle and cousin walked in on the assault and pulled the attacker off Butler. The tragedy unfolded just hours after the family had been celebrating the birthday of Butler’s sister.

Police responded to a report of a disturbance at a commercial complex in the East Street and Ross Corner area shortly after 3:00 a.m. Upon arrival, officers encountered an altercation outside the building, which they diffused. They were then led to a bedroom in Butler’s home, where they found her lifeless body on the floor. Emergency Medical Services pronounced her dead at the scene.

The nephew shared that this marks the family’s fourth loss this year, following the deaths of Butler’s sister in January, her father in February, and another sister just hours later. He expressed deep regret that he wasn’t able to attend the family gathering Friday night to see his aunt one last time.

Police investigations into the incident are ongoing.

