MURDER 109: Male killed near Monastery Park

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A man was killed near Monastery Park in the late hours of Wednesday evening in what appears to be another incident of a disagreement turning deadly.
Authorities confirmed that around 11 p.m., residents near Beatrice Ave North reported hearing gunshots. Police responded and found a man, approximately in his late 30s to early 40s, suffering from gunshot wounds. He succumbed to his injuries on the scene after what officials described as an altercation with his attackers.
Police Press Liaison Chrislyn Skippings renewed her call for residents to emphasize teaching conflict resolution skills at home, saying it can prevent routine disagreements from escalating into violence.