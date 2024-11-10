Watch ILTV Live
MURDER 108: Man stabbed to death during early morning dispute

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police have launched an islandwide manhunt for the culprit responsible for a fatal stabbing incident involving an adult male believed to be in his 50’s; the early morning killing, which unfolded at a residence on Huyler Street sometime around 12:50am Sunday November 10, pushed the country’s murder count to 108 for the year.

Cheif Superintendent of Police Dwight Smith revealed that a landlord got into an argument with an unknown male, investigators revealed that the unknown male reportedly produced a sharp instrument during the argument and subsequently stabbed the victim to death before fleeing the scene.

The man who is said to be in his early fifties succumbed on scene, police said.

