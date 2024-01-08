MURDER 1 UPDATE: Police Commissioner provides more details on the country’s first murder for the year

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander provides more details concerning the country’s first murder for 2024; Mario Cash Sr. was stabbed to death by his son Mario Cash Jr. during the early morning hours of January 1st, 2024 in a gated community in western New Providence.

Fernander says Mario Cash Jr. had returned home on vacation from tertiary studies abroad and was visiting his family for the holidays.

Authorities say Mario Cash Jr. got into an altercation with his father Mario Cash Sr.; the verbal altercation reportedly escalated which led to the son stabbing his father to death.