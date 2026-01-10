MURDER 1: Police investigate fatal stabbing

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — On Friday, 9th January, 2026, the police launched an investigation into the death of a 50-year-old male who was discovered at a local motel in East Street South.

According to the initial report, shortly before 2:00 p.m., police were alerted to the incident after an employee at the motel went to sanitize a room and discovered a male unresponsive. Once on scene, officers were directed to the room where the unresponsive male was located with apparent stab wounds about the body. As a result, Emergency Medical Services were summoned to the scene, where they examined the victim and reported no vital signs of life.

The investigation is ongoing as police work to uncover the details and circumstances surrounding this latest tragic incident.