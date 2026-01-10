Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

MURDER 1: Police investigate fatal stabbing

0
SHARES
101
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — On Friday, 9th January, 2026, the police launched an investigation into the death of a 50-year-old male who was discovered at a local motel in East Street South.

According to the initial report, shortly before 2:00 p.m., police were alerted to the incident after an employee at the motel went to sanitize a room and discovered a male unresponsive. Once on scene, officers were directed to the room where the unresponsive male was located with apparent stab wounds about the body. As a result, Emergency Medical Services were summoned to the scene, where they examined the victim and reported no vital signs of life.

The investigation is ongoing as police work to uncover the details and circumstances surrounding this latest tragic incident.

  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture