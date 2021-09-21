Munroe: Senior officers reassigned to return today or tomorrow

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Newly-appointed Minister of National Security Wayne Munroe said yesterday that the three senior police officers who were reassigned in 2019 are expected to return to duty today or tomorrow.

“It was likely a matter of the view of the previous minister because I’m understanding they will be back in police headquarters tomorrow if not the following day, which has nothing to do with me, but everything to do with exit of the previous minister of national security.

“As you can tell I was just sworn in today, so that could tell you some of what was likely happening [was] under the previous administration.

“I believe that the commissioner of police constitutionally is independent, he’s independent of politics.

“I certainly won’t be violating any constitutional independence that the commissioner has.”

Assistant Commissioners Clayton Fernander, Leamond Deleveaux and Ken Strachan were among of group of senior officers who were directed to take vacation time owed to them in 2019.

Upon their return, the men were then directed to their special assignments for a year.

In March, the men received letters from the commissioner of police concerning the extension of their special assignments this week.

That month, then Minister of National Security Marvin Dames said that while certain issues arise, the commissioner of police has sought to treat the men with “respect and dignity”.

Fernander, who reported for duty in January following the completion of his special assignment at the Ministry of Health, was advised to await word.

Deleveaux, who was deployed to the Ministry of Education, returned to duty in February and was also advised to await word.

Strachan, who was transferred to the Ministry of Social Services, took legal action.

Munroe, who represented the senior officers, previously said the matter was a farce.

He was sworn in yesterday as a minister among eight other Cabinet ministers.

As it relates to crime in the country, Munroe said preventing crime extends beyond the police, and has a lot more to do with community

“As the prime minister said, attitudes about police are important, attitudes around crime are important and simply the desire and commitment by the Bahamian people to be lawful and law-abiding would go a long way to stemming the tide of crime,” the minister said.

“The police become involved after crime is committed in most cases, so it is our responsibility to create a society where people do not feel it right and fit to kill one another, to take other people’s possessions, and so it will be a multifaceted approach.

“Law enforcement is at the end of it. Proper socialization is at the beginning of it.”

Munroe also touched on coroner’s inquest, noting a timely conclusion of matters benefits the families and officers alike.

He said: “A speedy system benefits not only the families who say something went wrong but officers whose careers may be languished and held up while these matters drag on and that will be a matter I will be discussing.”